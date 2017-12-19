NBC May Be Bringing Back The Office

Well, looks like a return to that office in Scranton could happen if NBC has it’s way. The network is in talks to bring back The Office for the 2018-19 season.

If it does return, it will feature a combo of cast members, some returning and some new. Steve Carell wouldn’t be one of the returning.

The Office ran on NBC from 2005-2013 and launched the careers of many stars like Ed Helms, Craig Robinson, and Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, and John Krasinski to name a few.

All this buzz about an Office return started in January when Carell took to Twitter joking about the show’s return. I guess NBC execs were trolling that day and were happy with the response.

Would you like NBC to bring back The Office even though Steve Carell won’t be part of it’s return?