NBC “Today Show” Host Matt Lauer Fired

Matt Lauer attends the Matrix Awards, hosted by New York Women in Communications, at the Sheraton Times Square on Monday, April 24, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Longtime NBC “Today Show” host Matt Lauer has been fired effective immediately, according to the network Wednesday morning.

Lauer was canned after a co-worker complained over inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chief Andrew Lack said in a memo published on the show.

Lauer was one of the highest-paid talents on the show and had been with the show for two decades.

Lack said in a memo to staff that it was the first complaint lodged against Lauer in his career at the network. But he said “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Co-host Savannah Guthrie, joined by Hoda Kotb, made the announcement this morning, choking up as she talked about her partner’s firing. The 59-year-old Lauer had hosted “Today” since 1998.