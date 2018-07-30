Need A Mental Health Day? Here’s How To Talk To Your Boss When You Need Days Off

About one in six people in the past week have experienced a common mental health problem, according to the Mental Health Foundation , such as depression or anxiety. Overall, mental health problems are one of the main causes of disease burden worldwide.

There are now days and weeks devoted to mental health , and there is more research than ever going into figuring out, for example, why PhD students are at a particularly high risk of mental health problems , and why the lives of millennials could be more plagued by mental health issues than their parents — not least because of the impact of social media .

According to a new report from the Office of National Statistics , more people are taking mental health days off work than they did in 2009. The proportion of younger workers aged 25 to 34 attributing their sickness absence to mental health conditions has risen from 7.2% in 2009 to 9.6% in 2017 — an increase of 2.4%.

Women are also more likely than men to say they were absent because of their mental heath, according to the data. About 8% of women cited mental health compared to 5.7% of men.

