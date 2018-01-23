Neil Diamond Announces Retirement

After years of performing singer Neil Diamond is retiring after revealing he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

The announcement was made yesterday. He also announced that the third leg of his 50th anniversary tour that was to start in March has been cancelled, and fans will get a full refund for their tickets.

“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement.” Diamond said in a statement.

Neil will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at The Grammys this weekend. No word if he’ll perform one last time.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” said Neil Diamond in a statement. https://t.co/trxAkw5yso — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 23, 2018