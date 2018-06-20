Netflix and Chilling Is Killing Us?!

Kiev, Ukraine - October 28, 2016: Collection of popular black social media, travel, business, shopping logo icons printed on paper: Facebook, Periscope, Uber, Amazon, MySpace, Netflix, Intuit and others

Try Netflix and chilled corpse. That’s a bit morbig, but a writer for the UK Guardian is calling the streaming service “audio-visual diazepam.”

Arwa Mahdawi believes people are entertaining themselves to death by turning binge watching “into an accepted part of modern culture.”

Netflix’s CEO, Reed Hastings, once joked saying its biggest competitor is sleep and Mahdawi agrees, pointing out the service is “engineered to be addictive.”

Mahdawi feels it won’t be long before the World Health Organization, who recently classified video game addiction as a real mental health issue, adds “Netflix disorder” to their International Classification of Diseases.

Do you think the writer is being a little extreme? I mean I am a HUGE fan of binge watching, but I have never felt addicted to it. Would you say you have an addition to Netflix? How many hours do you clock in per day?