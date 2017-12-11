Did you know that Netflix made more movies than any traditional Hollywood studio this year?

The company plans to ramp up production of original content even more in 2018.

Netflix is currently on track to release 50 original movies this year alone.

During a recent conference call, chief content officer Ted Sarandos revealed that Netflix plans to debut an astonishing 80 feature films in 2018.

Could this be a sign that the streaming giant is morphing into a major movie studio? What do you think? Where you do you rate original content on Netflix? Do you find it on par with TV shows on the major networks or the blockbuster releases from Hollywood?

One key metric shows how Netflix is dominating Hollywood – Business Insider https://t.co/cqtQt9NwYu — Netflix report (@Netflixreport) December 11, 2017