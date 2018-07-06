Netflix to get rid of user reviews
By Beth
Jul 6, 2018 @ 5:29 PM

If you read Netflix user reviews before you watched a show or movie, you won’t have that safety net to save you from a bad program anymore.
Netflix will be deleting all user reviews by mid-August. They will stop accepting comments on July 30th.
Netflix already removed the five star rating system last year and replaced it with thumbs up or thumbs down.
Did you read Netflix reviews? Did it influence you to watch a show or movie?

