Nevada woman sets ice cream world record at State Fair

Miki Sudo, a champion competitive eater based in Las Vegas, Nevada, ate 16.5 pints of ice cream in just six minutes over the weekend. The competition was at the Prairie Farms World Ice Cream Eating Championship in Indianapolis. The contest was sponsored by Major League Eating, the same people who put on the annual Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest. Before Sudo’s victory, the previous record was 15 pints in 6 minutes set by Joey Chestnut, the competitive eating champ who won this year’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sudo pocketed a cool $2,000 prize for her brain freeze-inducing ice cream victory.

For those keeping score, that’s about 2.75 pints per minute. Pretty impressive.

