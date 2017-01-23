Never Get Close To An Alligator

This tour guide got a little too close for comfort for this gator. Watch what happens when the tourists on the boat (somewhere in Florida) start live streaming the event. They’re all in for a huge surprise. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Related Content

Vanilla Ice Has A Meltdown Over Missing A Flight&#...
A World First: Pulling A Tooth With A Live Squirre...
Harry Potter’s Childhood Home Is For Sale
Be Safe This Long Weekend
Looks Like Mark Ruffalo Has His Hands Full On The ...
And You Think Our Politics Is Messed Up!
  • Comments

    Comments