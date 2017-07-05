New American Idol

Fox lost out on the “American Idol” sweepstakes, so now they’re developing a NEW singing competition to compete against “Idol” on ABC. The new show will have a different format, and it could debut BEFORE “Idol” next year. FULL STORY: Fox was NOT happy about losing “American Idol” to ABC . . . even though THEY canceled the show just last year. And apparently, they’re not willing to let it go. According to “Variety”, Fox is developing a NEW singing competition to compete against “Idol”, and they’re hoping to get the upper hand by having their show debut early next year BEFORE ABC brings back “Idol” in the spring. For now, all we know is that it’ll start with four ‘finalists’ being selected in the first episode. Then each week, new contestants challenge the finalists to try to steal one of the four slots. And on the finale, a sole winner will be named.