New App Lets Bob Ross Lull You To Sleep
By Beth
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 8:20 PM

A new app will help you drift off to sleep to the most soothing sound ever – the voice of Bob Ross.
A “meditation and sleep” app called Calm has taken audio from an episode of Ross’s PBS show The Joy of Painting and put it into an audio track that users can listen to as they go to sleep.
The company calls Ross a “pioneer” and calls the TV painter “a sort of accidental human sleep aid” who has “lulled many a restless soul to sleep”. They plan to add more Bob Ross tracks soon.
What sounds do you use to help fall asleep? Would Bob Ross do the trick?

