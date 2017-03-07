The New Beauty And The Beast Theme Song By Jennifer Ross | Mar 7, 7:50 AM John Legend and Ariana Grande have teamed up to sing the new Beauty And The Beast theme song…we think it’s fabulous. What are your thoughts? The film comes out March 17th..can’t wait! #ArianaGrande#beautyandthebeast#jenandbill#JohnLgend Related Content Fall Has Arrived In South Florida! This Is Why We Call Him “Sir!” Classy! Dopey Takes A Nasty Spill A Man’s Best Friend Is Also A Dog’s Be... We’ll Never Complain About The Heat In South... Baddest Date Ever?