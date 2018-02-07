New Deadpool 2 trailer is here (Warning: Explicit Language)

A new trailer for Deadpool 2 came out this morning.
The clip opens with Josh Brolin’s character Cable giving a evil villain monologue. Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool interrupts the video complaining about bad graphics.
Deadpool takes matters into his own hands by simulating action sequences with dolls.
The next edition of Deadpool is scheduled for release on May 18th.
Check out the trailer. It’s pretty fun.
