New details on the Disney Skyliner Transportation System

Earlier this year, we heard that the Disney Skyliner transportation system will take resort guests on an amazing journey between select Walt Disney World Resorts & EPCOT & Disney’s Hollywood Studios. New images were released this week on the Disney Park Blog & they look nothing short of magical!

“12 Days of Disney Parks Christmas” continues with new details on what you can expect from the Disney Skyliner system coming to @WaltDisneyWorld Resort: https://t.co/iyUm4h7b9U pic.twitter.com/MuD2HcgqUw — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 8, 2017