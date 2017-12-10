New details on the Disney Skyliner Transportation System
By Beth
Dec 10, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

Earlier this year, we heard that the Disney Skyliner transportation system will take resort guests on an amazing journey between select Walt Disney World Resorts & EPCOTDisney’s Hollywood Studios. New images were released this week on the Disney Park Blog & they look nothing short of magical!

 

 

