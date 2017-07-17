The new “Doctor Who” will be a woman!

The internet is a buzz about the announcement of Jodie Whittaker taking on the role of the 13th “Doctor Who”, one of TV’s most popular characters, who has, until now, always been played by a man. The BBC’s Sunday announcement that Jodie Whittaker would take over the lead role has been met with a mix of praise for the actress and criticism of the decision to cast a female Time Lord. On Sunday, Whittaker herself had urged fans “not to be scared by my gender.” Colin Baker played the sixth doctor several years ago. As a father of daughters himself, Baker applauded the decision by the show’s new head writer Chris Chibnall.

Will viewers take to the role of the Time Lord being played by a female? Only time will tell, as Season 11 starts sometime in early 2018, following the Christmas special.