A new drama based on the life of Mariah Carey

Starz is developing a new drama series based on the life of Mariah Carey. The currently un-named project will be set in the 1960’s and will depict the life of a 16 year old bi-racial teen trying to make her way in life and in the music business. The drama will showcase her life from the start of her singing career to her becoming one of the the biggest female music artist of all time. Mariah Carey will be an executive producer along with her long time friend, Brett Ratner. Is this something you are interested in seeing? Does Carey’s previously questionable movie and TV presence make you a little scared to see how this will come out? I wonder if Nick Cannon will make an appearance?!?

Currently, Mariah is on tour with Lionel Richie & will be at BB&T Center on August 10th!