New Guy Fieri Restaurant Opening At Disney Springs!

Food Network star Guy Fieri is bringing Flavortown to Disney by opening his flagship Chicken Guy restaurant at Disney Springs.

This flagship restaurant will kick off Guy’s chain of restaurant’s that will serve chicken tenders to the masses in all ways imaginable.

Fieri’s restaurant will have 22 sauce options and a “sauce slinger” who will carry a holster of condiments for customers.

If you’re thinking the prices will be out of reach, think again. Everything on the menu will be under $7!

What sauce do you believe goes best with chicken tenders?