New Harry Potter books coming in October

Are you ready to find out about potions and Hogwarts curriculum? It’s all coming with the next two Harry Potter books. The books will be released in October in conjunction with a British exhibit called Harry Potter: A History of Magic celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original launch. Harry Potter: A History of Magic, The Book of the Exhibition will focus on the subjects studied at the famed Hogwarts School while Harry Potter – A Journey Through a History of Magic will focus on witchcraft, unicorns and alchemy.

I foresee a lot of Harry Potter cosplay among fans!