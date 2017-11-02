A New Lion King Is In The Works

The official cast of the “Lion King” remake has been announced. Beyonce will play Simba’s girlfriend Nala in Disney’s CGI remake of “The Lion King.” Here’s the rundown . . . Donald Glover is playing Simba. James Earl Jones is back as Simba’s dad Mufasa. Alfre Woodard will play Sarabi, Mufasa’s wife and Simba’s mother. Chiwetel Ejiofor is Mufasa’s evil brother Scar. Jon Oliver is Zazu, the bird who advises both Mufasa and Simba. Billy Eichner is Timon the meerkat, and Seth Rogen will do the voice of his warthog buddy Pumba. And John Kani is the monkey wise man Rafiki, who was originally played by the recently-departed Robert Guillaume. The movie is due in theaters in the summer of 2019.