New Mickey Ears!
By Tracy St. George
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 12:15 PM

I love all the variations of Mickey Mouse ears!  Such a great way to show your personality! Get ready for some new ones coming out very soon!

Walt Disney World has released a new design of their famous Mickey Mouse ears coming out just in time for Pride Month in June. The ears feature two rainbow-striped ears on top of a red hat with a blue trim.

The front of the hat is embroidered with Mickey’s gloves forming the shape of a heart, and the heart is filled with a rainbow.

They are being sold at souvenir shops in all four of the Disney World theme parks, as well as Disneyland in California.

