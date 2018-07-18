New Music From Sade On The Way
She already gives us the ‘Sweetest Taboo’ but now Sade is reportedly back in the studio working on new music for us too!.
Sade released her first new song in 7 years, “Flower of the Universe,” for the Ava Duverny/Oprah Winfrey project, “A Wrinkle In Time” but this will be her first new album since 2010.
The news was shared by band member Stuart Matthewman in a recent interview with Rated R& B.
Who would you like to see Sade do a song with?

