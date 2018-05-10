New NRA president Oliver North calls gun control advocates “criminals”

Oliver North, the new president of the National Rifle Association, is calling gun control activists in Parkland and other places “civil terrorists.”

He told the Washington Times on Thursday, “They’re not activists-this is civil terrorism. This is the kind of thing that’s never been seen against a civil rights organization in America.”

North, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel who was a visible figure in the 1980s Iran Contra scandal, is referring to the gun control movement that has taken on a new life through the #neveragain campaign following the February 14 massacre that claimed 17 lives and injured as many others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

He added, “They can do all the cyberwar against us—they’re doing it. They can use the media against us—they are. They’ve gone after our bank accounts, our finances, our donors and obviously individual members. “It’s got to stop.”

According to Mr. North, his attitude toward the movement was the impetus for his hiring as head of the NRA.

