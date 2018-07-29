New Orleans Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Seven Injured

The City of New Orleans is on edge as a manhunt continues for two suspects who are accused of killing three people and injuring another seven, according to Police Chief Michael Harrison.

The hoodie-wearing suspects fired a long rifle as well as a handgun Saturday night into a crowd standing outside a business near the French Quarter.

Harrison says the suspects fired multiple rounds “indiscriminately” from behind the victims. He added, “This is an extremely tragic incident.”

The fatalities include two men and a woman, all of whom died at the scene. The injured — five men as well as two women – are being treated at hospitals, where one was in critical condition on Sunday morning.

If you have any information on a fatal shooting incident tonight on S. Claiborne Avenue that killed three victims & wounded seven, call #NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300. https://t.co/hUhKMQbUSC — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 29, 2018

Harrison urged those with any information to come forward, saying, “This was a large crowd and we know that people saw something, heard something. We need them to know that they can trust us and come to us.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement explaining that authorities will use “every resource necessary to ending this horror and seeing justice done. There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. This happened near my neighborhood, on the edge of Broadmoor. It’s unacceptable anywhere.”

