New Royal Baby Named HRH Louis of Cambridge
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 27, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.
The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Prince Louis is the couple’s third child and is now fifth in line to the British throne. Louis was born Monday and weighed eight pounds, seven ounces.
Some of the names that were odds-making front-runners were Albert, Arthur, Phillip, Jack and William.

