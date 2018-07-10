New SCOTUS Nominee’s Ties to South Florida

The name of President Trump’s new Supreme Court nominee should be a familiar one to Floridians.

From the 2000 Presidential debacle in Florida and the return of Elian Gonzalez to Cuba, the new SCOTUS nominee has had a hand in a lot of South Florida’s history.

Brett Kavanaugh was legally involved in some of Florida’s most contentious moments especially at the turn of the millennium.

In 2000, he was the lawyer for the relatives who fought to keep Elian Gonzalez from being sent back to Cuba from Miami.

Gonzalez had washed ashore in an inter-tube after his mother drowned during their journey to South Florida from Cuba.

Attorney General Janet Reno ordered Federal Agents to take the child at gunpoint on Easter morning from his paternal relatives and return him to his father in Cuba.

Kavanaugh also represented Governor Jeb Bush in an effort to allow tax dollars to be used at religious private schools.

That same year, Kavanaugh was part of George W. Bush’s legal team in the Bush v. Gore case that went to the Supreme Court.

Bush eventually went on to win that election by a few hundred votes in Florida.

President Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court is running into resistance in South Florida.

Congressman Alcee Hastings last night Tweeted that Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination is another sign of a shameful effort to roll back gains made in civil rights.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel says Kavanaugh will erase progress made in reproductive freedom, and Congressman Ted Deutch says Kavanaugh will threaten racial equality and LGBT rights.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio says Kavanaugh has the right temperament and experience for the court, and Democratic Senator Bill Nelson says he’ll decide how he’ll vote after he talks to Kavanaugh.

