New statewide bus service offers amenities, low fares

If you need to travel across the state, you now have yet another option to get there.

OurBus, a company that focuses on intercity and crowd-sourced bus routes, has expanded its service into Florida.

The company is offering a route that connects Tampa to Miami, with stops in Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Fort Lauderdale.

At this time, the service operates from Fridays to Sundays, with plans to expand to seven days a week in July. For the first two weeks, fares are just $10 each way, and tickets can be purchased at www.ourbus.com.

According to Axel Hellman, OurBus’ co-founder, “There are no flights from Fort Myers or Sarasota to Miami, so people here are used to making long drives. Taking the bus is more convenient, and more environmentally friendly.”

Current boarding locations are: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports, downtown Tampa across from the Amtrak station, Cattlemen Road (adjacent to Burlington Coat Factory) in Sarasota, and Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

All of the buses offer free wi-fi as well as individual charging ports, bottled water, and bathrooms. Customers can track bus status through the free OneBus app.

A Select Membership program is also available for frequent travelers. By enrolling, members receive a 50 percent discount off 10 tickets, for $49.99.

The company plans to add several more routes that target the state’s “transportation deserts,” areas that have little or no rail, air, or bus service, by the end of the year.

