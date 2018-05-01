New trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ is here
By Beth
|
May 1, 2018 @ 8:20 PM

Fresh off a historic weekend for Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios isn’t letting up.
A new trailer for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp movie was released on Tuesday.
The preview clip shows more of the upcoming story, reveals the new antagonist and reunites the crew from the first film.
The movie comes out on July 6th.
Check out the trailer. It’s a definite pickup from the darkness of Avengers: Infinity War.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Justin Timberlake admits to hooking up with a Spice Girl Gibson guitar maker files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection The Crown’s Claire Foy to Receive $275K in Back Pay TWO Already Sent Home From DWTS?! It Just Started Last Night! True or False…..John Belushi Came Back As A Ghost, And Helped Come Up With Slimer from Ghostbusters. Oreo Is Out With 3 New Flavors!!
Comments