New trailer for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ is here

Fresh off a historic weekend for Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios isn’t letting up.

A new trailer for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp movie was released on Tuesday.

The preview clip shows more of the upcoming story, reveals the new antagonist and reunites the crew from the first film.

The movie comes out on July 6th.

Check out the trailer. It’s a definite pickup from the darkness of Avengers: Infinity War.