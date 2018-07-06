New Trending Summer Fun! A Pink Floatie Coffin! …..?

I think everyone has the fear of being buried alive, so why would someone buy this?! Does the color pink make it better? IT’S A COFFIN!!!

The internet is going wild over this new pool float, that’s essentially an inflatable coffin you can lay in and even close the matching inflatable lid.

First inflatable swans you could float it, then inflatable unicorns, now inflatable coffins – the summer trends just keep getting weirder.

This is perfect for your friends with dark humor, but not so great for your friends with crippling anxiety. Not to mention, it probably gets pretty hot in there…

Would you spend your summer days floating around in a coffin?