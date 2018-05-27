New video game receiving criticism for violent theme

A new video game that gives players the option of being an elite SWAT team member, or an active shooter in a mass casualty event, is drawing worldwide commentary ahead of its planned June release and in the wake of several recent mass shootings.

“Active Shooter,” which was developed by a company called Revived Games through the Steam video game platform, allows a player to simulate leading a team to rescue civilians and confront a shooter, or to serve in the mass shooter’s role.

Acid, the game’s publisher, says, “I have been stormed with accusations and heavy (criticism) from people across the globe. First of all, this game does not promote any sort of violence, especially any sort of a mass shooting. Originally when this game started its course of the development, I (had) planned on having SWAT only based game-play. Then I thought about adding more gameplay to it by adding additional roles: of the shooter and the civilian. While I can see people’s anger and why this might be a bad idea for the game, I still feel like this topic should be left alone. After receiving such high amount of critics and hate, I will more likely remove the shooters role in this game by the release, unless if it can be kept as it is right now.”

A spokesperson from Infer Trust, a United Kingdom-based charity, says, “It’s in very bad taste. There have been 22 school shootings in the U.S. since the beginning of this year. It is horrendous. Why would anybody think it’s a good idea to market something violent like that, and be completely insensitive to the deaths of so many children? We’re appalled that the game is being marketed.”

Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, said, “It’s disgusting that Valve Corp. (the publisher of the video game marketplace) is trying to profit from the glamorization of tragedies affecting our schools across the country. Keeping our kids safe is a real issue affecting our communities and is in no way a ‘game.’”

Andrew Pollack, whose 18-year-old daughter, Meadow, was also killed in that shooting, added,”The last thing we need is a simulated training on school shootings. Video game designers should think of the influence they hold. This really crosses the line.”

An online petition fighting the game’s release has also attracted more than 5,000 signatures thus far.

