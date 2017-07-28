New video from Night Ranger

NIGHT RANGER is the epitome of the 80’s rock sound! Since reuniting in 1996, they have brought their guitar heavy, melodic brand of hard rock into the 21st century with their unparalleled talent, energy, and creativity. With Jack Blades on bass & vocals, Kelly Keagy on drums & vocals, Brad Gillis on both lead and rhythm guitars, Eric Levy on keyboards) and Keri Kelli on both lead and rhythm guitars, Night Ranger has been touring the country & showing fans that Rock-N-Roll is not dead yet!

Night Ranger released a new album earlier this year, “Don’t Let Up” , featuring 11 brand new songs & a new video for the song ” Running Out Of Time”.

Find out more when you visit www.nightranger.com