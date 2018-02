New Video from Sting & Shaggy

Sting & Shaggy rocked the stage at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards with their debut performance of “Don’t Make Me Wait”! “Don’t Make Me Wait” the new, Caribbean-flavored song from Sting & Shaggy was released on January 25th & will appear on a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, which is coming out on April 20th!