Throughout the years, many parents have used different parenting styles when disciplining their children and many of those styles have been criticized.

For example, at one point spanking your child was arguably the “social-norm” but now it is highly criticized.

The new type of parenting trend that’s gone viral on the internet and possibly becoming a “social norm” is called “child-shaming,” which is done by parents who shame their child in a picture, video or post and then upload it to social media as a punishment.

Destroying electronics or giving your child an “old man” haircut has been only a few of the many highly criticized child shaming posts made by parents.

Discipline is part of almost every child’s life but is humiliating them the best way to go about teaching them right from wrong?

Fox News brought up a great question, would you shame your child?

The post New viral parenting trend “child-shaming” sparks controversy appeared first on 850 WFTL.