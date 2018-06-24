New water adventures for West Palm Beach

Shark Wake Park at Okeeheelee Park are commencing for final preparations.

The park will be the East Coast’s largest, floating inflatable aqua park right in Palm Beach County.

The aqua park will feature fun attractions like climbing towers, slides and monkey bars only in the first areas.

While those attractions will be open during the summer, two cable parks for water skiing and wake-boarding will be under construction along with a pro shop and concession stand.

The full experience will be available by the fall.

More info here https://sharkwakepark.com/561/the-park/

