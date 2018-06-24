New water adventures for West Palm Beach
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 24, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

Shark Wake Park at Okeeheelee Park are commencing for final preparations.
The park will be the East Coast’s largest, floating inflatable aqua park right in Palm Beach County.

The aqua park will feature fun attractions like climbing towers, slides and monkey bars only in the first areas.
While those attractions will be open during the summer, two cable parks for water skiing and wake-boarding will be under construction along with a pro shop and concession stand.
The full experience will be available by the fall.

More info here https://sharkwakepark.com/561/the-park/

The post New water adventures for West Palm Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Investigation open on Summer Camp illness outbreak Alec Baldwin Invites Melania Trump to Join him on the Next Season of SNL Martin County Deputies alert driver of Sinkhole Man Killed by Train in Lake Worth After Illegally Driving Around Railroad Crossing Jogger detained for two weeks after accidentally crossing US border Press Sec. Sarah Sanders & family thrown out of restaurant over job at WH
Comments