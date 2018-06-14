New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ photo reveals surprise

Wednesday morning, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins revealed some photos from the set of Wonder Woman 1984. There was someone we weren’t expecting on set.

Chris Pine is in a picture. (Spolier Alert) His character in the first Wonder Woman movie sacrificed himself for the good of the mission.

Jenkins captioned the picture on social media, “Welcome to Wonder Woman 1984, Steve Trevor.”

Do you think this means he survived or is this a part of a hallucination by Wonder Woman? Are you happy Pine will be back in the sequel in some capacity?

