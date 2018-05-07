New York Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, Accused of Abusing Four Women

Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman, an avid supporter of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, has been accused of physically abusing four women and Gov. Cuomo is now calling for his resignation.

At least two of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, labeled the abuse as “assault.” The women said that Schneiderman choked them and both women said they sought medical attention after they were slapped hard across the face. In a statement, Schneiderman denied doing such things. In a statement, Gov. Cuomo called for Schneiderman’s immediate resignation. If Schneiderman does resign, the Legislature will select his replacement until someone new is elected in November.

Schneiderman, who is divorced, was very outspoken when the news broke about fallen Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, who had been accused of sexual misconduct and rape by dozens of women.

