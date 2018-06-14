The New York Attorney General is filing a lawsuit against President Trump and his three eldest children alleging “persistently illegal conduct” at Trump’s personal charity.

The suit alleges that the charity has violated federal and state law.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed the lawsuit calls for the foundation to be dissolved.

The complaint states that “For more than a decade, the Donald J. Trump Foundation has operated in persistent violation of state and federal law governing New York State charities.”

The complaint alleges that the charity provided illegal support to Trump’s 2016 presidential bid by using public funding to promote his campaign, and that the foundation raised more than $2.8 million to support Trump’s campaign.

#BREAKING: Following an extensive investigation, @NewYorkStateAG

Barbara Underwood just sued the Donald J. Trump Foundation,@RealDonaldTrump, Trump Jr, Ivanka, and Eric for extensive and

persistent violations of state and federal law. pic.twitter.com/Rjc6gq8xIx — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) June 14, 2018

Trump responded on Twitter saying “The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in (over $18-million) and gave out to charity more money than it took in, (over 19-million ).” Trump then adds “I won’t settle this case!”

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

The post New York Attorney General Sues the Trump Foundation appeared first on 850 WFTL.