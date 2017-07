A news anchor in Albuquerque named Doug Fernandez got totally hung out to dry during a report the other day. First he tried to throw it to a street reporter, but they didn’t have the live feed ready, so he went on to the next story. But just as he started talking, they interrupted him with the live feed . . . and then cut BACK to him, just in time for everyone to see him tossing up his papers in disgust and walking away.