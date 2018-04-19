News You Need To Know In a Minute 4/19/18

First Lady Melania Trump plans to attend Barbara Bush’s funeral this weekend. Bush passed away Tuesday at the age of 92. The funeral service is set for Saturday in Houston.

President Trump is hoping for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks. He wants to see a peaceful, nuclear-free Korean peninsula, and said a bright path is available to North Korea.

Space-ex has launched NASA’s latest planet-seeking space telescope into orbit. The mission known as TESS was shot into space from Cape Canaveral last night aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. TESS will survey the skies for previously undiscovered planets that might sustain life.

An endangered gopher tortoise found in Florida completely covered in red spray paint and concrete is now being rehabilitated.

Two survivors of the Florida high school shooting are writing a book about the massacre..

David Hogg and his sister Lauren are writing a book called “#NeverAgain,” about February’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida and the gun control movement it inspired. He said on Twitter that money made from the book would be used to help heal the community.

The Heat look to beat the 76ers in game three of the playoff series at American Airlines Arena. The two teams are tied at one win each.

