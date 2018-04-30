News You Need to Know in a Minute 4/30

Expect breezy weather for the week and dangerous rip currents at the beach.

The power is back on for about 5000 Lake Worth residents who were left in the dark last night.

between 10th and 11th Avenues and between A Street and the Intracoastal Waterway.

No word yet on what caused the outages.

Speed may be responsible for a crash that killed four people in Palm Beach County. Police say a 21-year-old Fort Lauderdale man driving a pickup truck rear-ended a minivan that was stopped while waiting to make a turn on South Federal Highway in Delray Beach this past weekend. All four victims in the minivan died. Witnesses say the pickup truck was speeding in excess of 80 mph before the collision. No charges have been filed yet.

An appeals court has thrown out the double life sentence that 22 year old Tyler Hadley received after he pleaded no contest to beating his parents to death with a hammer when he was 17 at their Port St. Lucie Home then he had a party. This means he will go back to court to be re-sentenced.

President Trump reportedly is planning to speak at the NRA’s annual convention again this week in Dallas. It would be Trump’s third consecutive time addressing the NRA conference.

Today marks the beginning of Fleet Week at Port Everglades. Two Navy Ships, three Coast Guard cutters and a US marine unit will be taking part.

A one-handed Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin is joining his twin brother on the Seattle Seahawks football team.

