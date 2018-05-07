News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/7/18

A car flipped over and crashed into a BP gas station on Belvedere Road and Military Trail near PBIA around 3:00 this morning shutting down the intersection.

Three cell phone snatchers are is in police custody after allegedly stealing cellphones at SunFest.

If you believe your cell phone was stolen at SunFest contact West Palm Beach Police

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students held their sold out senior prom on Saturday night. They paid tribute to the four seniors who were among 17 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the Parkland campus on Valentine’s Day.

Prosecutors will not go after the death penalty for 17 year old Corey Johnson accused of stabbing a boy to death at a slumber party in Palm Beach Gardens

And a two day hearing starts today in the cae of a former Palm Beach Gardens police officer claiming a “stand your ground” defense in the 2015 fatal shooting of Corey Jones. Lawyers for Nouman Raja are expected to present their arguments for his defense in court in an effort to get the case dismissed.

First Lady Melania Trump is going to officially announce her formal platform today from the White House Rose Garden.

