News You Need to Know in a Minute

Women who use a popular trail in Coral Springs are being advised to be extra careful after a few recent attacks. Police said yesterday a man has attacked two women in the last couple months along

A Stoneman Douglas High School teacher who supports arming staff members is now facing charges for mishandling his gun. Margate’s Sean Simpson was arrested this weekend after he left his gun in a bathroom stall at Deerfield Beach Pier. By the time he went back and found the gun, Broward County deputies say a drunk homeless man had it and fired a shot that hit a wall. No one was hurt, and Simpson is not facing any disciplinary action by the school.

The White House says all options are on the table regarding Syria. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said yesterday that President Trump is weighing a U.S. response to a reported chemical weapons attack in Syria. Sanders said Trump holds Syria and Russia responsible for the recent chemical attack on its own people including children.

Three of Bill Cosby’s accusers confronted the comedian in court yesterday during his sex assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia. The women’s comments prompted several mistrial requests that were all denied. If convicted in this second trial, Cosby faces the rest of his life in prison.

The infamous “Access Hollywood” tape is reportedly playing a role in the investigation into President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen.

And the Dolphins now know their four opponents for the upcoming preseason. Miami opens up hosting the Buccaneers and at the Panthers then take on the Ravens and the Falcons.

