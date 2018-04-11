News You Need to Know in Minute

Here’s the news you need to know in a minute:

Two tornadoes touched down during yesterday’s severe storms, and the National Weather Service is investigating the possibility of a third.

Lantana Democrat Lori Berman easily won a special election yesterday in a Palm Beach County Senate district. Berman, a longtime state House member, had captured 75 percent of the vote in Senate District 31. Berman succeeds former Sen. Jeff Clemens, a Lake Worth Democrat who resigned in October after admitting to an extramarital affair with a lobbyist.

The West Palm Beach Police Department has released surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing on Sunday at 11:00 am.

The new surveillance video shows the suspect running into a parking garage shortly after the attack. You can see the video here on the website.

The four suspects wanted in the weekend beating attack of two men at a Gay Pride festival on Miami Beach turned themselves in yesterday. They’re facing charges of aggravated battery, but hate crime charges are also possible.

A European air traffic control agency is telling airlines to watch out for possible airstrikes in Syria over the next few days saying there could be air-to-ground or cruise missiles launched within the next 72 hours. President Trump is considering possible military action against Syria as a response to a chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held suburb of Damascus this weekend.

A 106-year-old British man is now the oldest person ever to ride a zipline. Jack Reynolds celebrated his birthday Friday by riding a zipline…and he made it into the Guinness book of World Records.

