News You Need To Know In One Minute 4/16/18

A storm system wreaked havoc in South Florida last night. FPL reported yesterday that five thousand customers lost power in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties…cooler weather on the way.

President Trump is now scheduled to arrive in West Palm Beach today after 2 p.m. and stay through Thursday. He was previously scheduled to stay a week.

President Trump is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-A-Lago.

Former FBI director James Comey tells ABC’s 20/20 President Trump is not morally fit for office. And he was operating under the presumption that Hillary Clinton would win the presidency in reopening the investigation of her emails right before the election.

Six people are lucky to be alive after their boat sank off the coast of Currie Park on the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday thanks to a Good Samaritan and first responders everyone is grateful to be on dry land

Former First Lady Barbara Bush is no longer seeking medical attention for her failing health. The 92-year-old will instead focus on comfort at home.

More than 200 million eggs are being recalled over salmonella fears.

The Heat look to even their first-round playoff series with the 76ers tonight in Game Two from Philadelphia.

