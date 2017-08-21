When is the next total solar eclipse in the US?

A total solar eclipse will block out the sun across the U.S. on Aug. 21 in a major event that’s been dubbed the “Great American Eclipse.”

The Aug. 21 total solar eclipse is unique in that it will be visible all across the U.S., with the moon appearing to completely blot out the sun in parts of 14 different states.

The eclipse will start in Lincoln Beach, Oregon at 9:05 a.m. PDT and end in Charleston, S.C. at 4:09 p.m. EDT.

For those in the path of the total solar eclipse, it will last two minutes and 40 seconds at most.

According to NASA, on April 8, 2024, the next total solar eclipse will stretch diagonally across the U.S. from Texas through the Northeast U.S.