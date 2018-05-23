NFL: All Team Personnel Shall Stand and Show Respect for the Flag and Anthem

The NFL has issued a new policy on the hot-button topic of kneeling during the National Anthem…stand while on the field or the club will be fined.

According to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, “This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed.

We believe today’s decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it — and on our fans who enjoy it.”

POLICY STATEMENT

The 32 member clubs of the National Football League have reaffirmed their strong commitment to work alongside our players to strengthen our communities and advance social justice. The unique platform that we have created is unprecedented in its scope, and will provide extraordinary resources in support of programs to promote positive social change in our communities.

The membership also strongly believes that:

1. All team and league personnel on the field shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

2. The Game Operations Manual will be revised to remove the requirement that all players be on the field for the Anthem.

3. Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room or in a similar location off the field until after the Anthem has been performed.

4. A club will be fined by the League if its personnel are on the field and do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

5. Each club may develop its own work rules, consistent with the above principles, regarding its personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

6. The Commissioner will impose appropriate discipline on league personnel who do not stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem.

Also, NFL owners are meeting in Atlanta this week to discuss the upcoming season. It appears that NFL owners are reportedly considering instituting a 15-yard penalty for players who kneel during the national anthem. Under the proposal, the home team would have the option to decide whether teams come out to the field for the anthem. Teams would then be penalized 15 yards if a player chooses to kneel. Would this rule, if implemented, be seen as the NFL caving to Trump’s criticism of the players protesting? Or should the NFL just do what the NBA does and require their players to stand for the anthem?

