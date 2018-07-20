NFL Says “Hold On” After Dolphins Announce Punishment for Anthem Protesters

The NFL is putting its new national anthem policy on hold after the Miami Dolphins announced plans to punish players who kneel during the anthem.

The NFL and players union released a joint statement saying that league and team policies regarding conduct during the anthem will not be issued or enforced for several weeks as part of a standstill agreement.

The two sides say they will continue their dialogue as they work through the anthem issue.

The Miami Dolphins announced that they were implementing a new team policy this week.

Proper Anthem Conduct is now a policy players will have to obey.

The team says any kind of protest during the National Anthem is considered detrimental to the club and could lead to paid or unpaid suspensions of up to four games.

The Dolphins’ policy comes just a couple months after the NFL created a policy that would fine teams if players don’t stand during the National Anthem.

The NFL approved a new policy in May requiring players and team personnel on the sidelines to stand during the anthem.

Some players have used the anthem as an opportunity to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

NFL, NFLPA freeze anthem rules amid backlash to Miami policy https://t.co/xJ0ZtNWQxD via @YahooNews — Jack Henry (@johnyc46) July 20, 2018

