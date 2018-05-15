NHC Monitoring System in Gulf

The weather is expected to go down hill later this afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system in the eastern Gulf of Mexico that’s been producing showers and thunderstorms across much of Florida.

The system is only being given just a 30-percent chance of becoming a named storm.

The National Weather Service is confirming an EF-0 tornado touched down near Indiantown yesterday afternoon and another hit the Acreage in the morning.

The National Hurricane Center says, "Regardless of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation, this system will produce locally heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding across portions of Florida and the southeastern United States during the next few days."

Expect more heavy rain and thunderstorms across the area at least through tomorrow.

