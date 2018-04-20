Nicolas Cage Is Reportedly Quitting Acting in Three or Four Years
By Beth
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 2:10 PM

He’s been on the big screen for 35 years and Nicolas Cage is reportedly figuring out an exit strategy for his acting career. The actor says he will likely quit acting in the next 3 or 4 years.
Speaking to The Blast, Cage says that he will continue to be involved with movies but will be moving behind the scenes with his own production company Saturn Films.
Cage adds: “And directing is something I look forward to down the road because right now, I’m primarily a film performer and I’m gonna continue doing that for three or four more years and [then] I’d like to focus more on directing.”
Cage will be in 6 new films this year. Did you realize that Cage was still so active in the film industry? What is your favorite Nicolas Cage movie of all-time?

