Nicole Maines Joins Supergirl As TV’s First Transgender Superhero

Supergirl will get a new superhero this season as Nicole Maines (Royal Pains) joins the cast. Maines will be the first transgender superhero on T.V.

Producers announced the addition during San Diego Comic-Con 2018 panel on Saturday, “She has this ferocious drive to protect people and to fight against discrimination and hatred,” Maines told the audience during the panel. “She’s the superhero we need right now.”

Maines will play Nia Nal. And if the name sounds familiar it’s because Nia shares a last name with Legion of Superheroes member Nura Nal, a.k.a. Dream Girl. Nia is the ancestor of Nura Nal.

Should T.V. cast more transgender characters? Why or why not?