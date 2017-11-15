Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures are close to a deal for an animated Super Mario Bros. movie.
Illumination is the company behind Despicable Me and the Minions.
The last and only movie based on the video game was a live-action film from 1993.
Do you remember that live-action Mario Bros. movie? Would you like to see an animated one?
Nintendo and Illumination to release ‘Super Mario Bros’ movie
